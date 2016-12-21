The search is on for family of Welsh ...

The search is on for family of Welsh RAF airman whose plane was shot down in the Second World War

The search is on to find relatives of a Welsh RAF navigator who was killed when his plane was shot down in Germany during the Second World War. On April 16, 1943, Allied bombers left Britain with the task of destroying the Skoda Works factory in what is now called Pilsen, in the Czech Republic.

Germany

