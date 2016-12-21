Sweden's German-born queen hospitaliz...

Sweden's German-born queen hospitalized for dizziness

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Progress

In a statement, the palace said Saturday she was admitted to Stockholm's Karolinska Institute hospital late Friday "after feeling dizzy." It added the mother of Crown Princess Victoria - heir to the throne - Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine, had been struggling with a cold "for some time."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) 7 hr andy 1,502
News Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc... Fri PolakPotrafi 35
Are Germans bad people? (Dec '14) Dec 19 george p 27
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Berliners Challenge Dismissal of Polish Cultura... Dec 13 PolakPotrafi 5
News In Germany, a lesson in good intentions Dec 9 PolakPotrafi 1
News Recently Arrived Migrant Arrested After Rape an... Dec 8 jsestanoseutoba 1
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,317 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,480

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC