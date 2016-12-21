Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died in Spain at 68

In this file photo dated Wednesday Oct. 26, 2005, showing members of Status Quo, with Francis Rossi, left, and Rick Parfitt during the launch of a DVD to mark the 40th anniversary of the rock band in London. Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died in Spain at age 68, according to a statement released by his manager Simon Porter, Saturday Dec. 24, 2016.

