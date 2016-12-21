Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died in Spain at 68
In this file photo dated Wednesday Oct. 26, 2005, showing members of Status Quo, with Francis Rossi, left, and Rick Parfitt during the launch of a DVD to mark the 40th anniversary of the rock band in London. Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died in Spain at age 68, according to a statement released by his manager Simon Porter, Saturday Dec. 24, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|5 hr
|Randal Jackson
|1,503
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|Dec 23
|PolakPotrafi
|35
|Are Germans bad people? (Dec '14)
|Dec 19
|george p
|27
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Berliners Challenge Dismissal of Polish Cultura...
|Dec 13
|PolakPotrafi
|5
|In Germany, a lesson in good intentions
|Dec 9
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Recently Arrived Migrant Arrested After Rape an...
|Dec 8
|jsestanoseutoba
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC