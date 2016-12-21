Son of Israeli woman killed in Berlin terror attack lights city menorah
Or Elyakim's mother, Dalia, died in the truck-ramming attack on a Christmas market; his father was injured and remains hospitalized Or Elyakim, whose mother was killed in the attack on a Berlin Christmas market, attends the lighting ceremony of a large menorah at the Pariser Platz in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, BERLIN, Germany - The son of an Israeli woman killed earlier this month in a terror attack on a Christmas market in Berlin, lit a candle on a 10-meter menorah at the city's Brandenburg Gate to mark the fourth night of Hanukkah on Tuesday.
