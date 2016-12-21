Revelers bid adieu to a year of conflicts, celebrity deaths
As 2016 draws to a close, revelers around the world are bidding a weary adieu to a year filled with political surprises, prolonged conflicts and deaths of legendary celebrities. Sydney sent up a dazzling tribute to 2016's fallen icons with a New Year's Eve fireworks display honoring the late singer David Bowie and late actor Gene Wilder, becoming the first major city to bid a bittersweet adieu to a turbulent year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|3 hr
|Tm Cln
|40
|Are Germans bad people? (Dec '14)
|Sat
|michael
|30
|Poland should return Prussia and Silesia to Ger... (Feb '12)
|Fri
|John
|4
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Fri
|mark sanders
|1,506
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Berliners Challenge Dismissal of Polish Cultura...
|Dec 13
|PolakPotrafi
|5
|In Germany, a lesson in good intentions
|Dec 9
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC