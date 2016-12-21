Pictured: The father of the Berlin tr...

Pictured: The father of the Berlin truck attack suspect and the...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Daily Mail

'All along I've been 100% correct': Trump talks about a possible Muslim registry after 'attack against humanity' in Berlin 'I knew he slept with employees before, but I went for it anyway': Women reveal why they embarked on an affair with their BOSS North Carolina Senate REJECTS repeal of controversial 'bathroom bill' - leaving transgender people banned from using the toilet of their choice Apple's 'Ferrari' iPhone revealed: Leak shows new high end iPhone 8 will be launched alongside 7s and 7s Plus 'Harry is constantly in trouble': Intimate letters written by Princess Diana as the young princes grew up and how 'William can't stop kissing his brother' are revealed for the first time The REAL reason Kate and William are shunning the Queen's Christmas celebrations - and it has nothing to do with favouring the Middletons Zsa Zsa Gabor's widower gives morbid tour of her bedroom - including ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc... Fri PolakPotrafi 35
Are Germans bad people? (Dec '14) Dec 19 george p 27
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Berliners Challenge Dismissal of Polish Cultura... Dec 13 PolakPotrafi 5
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Dec 9 Bob vaupel 1,500
News In Germany, a lesson in good intentions Dec 9 PolakPotrafi 1
News Recently Arrived Migrant Arrested After Rape an... Dec 8 jsestanoseutoba 1
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,885 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,605

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC