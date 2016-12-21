Officials say fingerprints tie Tunisian to Berlin attack

German officials presented mounting evidence Thursday that Anis Amri was behind the wheel of a truck that smashed into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12, as authorities across Europe pressed ahead with their feverish manhunt for the 24-year-old Tunisian, who has evaded capture since the attack. Police raided properties in Berlin and the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia where Amri is believed to have spent time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.