Officials say fingerprints tie Tunisi...

Officials say fingerprints tie Tunisian to Berlin attack

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Deseret News

German officials presented mounting evidence Thursday that Anis Amri was behind the wheel of a truck that smashed into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12, as authorities across Europe pressed ahead with their feverish manhunt for the 24-year-old Tunisian, who has evaded capture since the attack. Police raided properties in Berlin and the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia where Amri is believed to have spent time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) 7 hr andy 1,502
News Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc... Fri PolakPotrafi 35
Are Germans bad people? (Dec '14) Dec 19 george p 27
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Berliners Challenge Dismissal of Polish Cultura... Dec 13 PolakPotrafi 5
News In Germany, a lesson in good intentions Dec 9 PolakPotrafi 1
News Recently Arrived Migrant Arrested After Rape an... Dec 8 jsestanoseutoba 1
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,317 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,474

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC