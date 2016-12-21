New Year's Eve 2016: Watch live as Be...

New Year's Eve 2016: Watch live as Berlin rings in 2017 with stunning midnight fireworks

Mirror.co.uk

While the German capital hosts the biggest New Year's Eve party crowds will also flock to Munich, Stuttgart and Frankfurt Germany will welcome in the New Year with spectacular illuminations above Berlin - but it won't be the only place in Germany that's partying hard. While the Brandenburg Gate will be the centre of celebrations in the capital, crowds are also expected to flock to Munich, Stuttgart and Frankfurt to ring in 2017.

Germany

