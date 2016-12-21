Merkel says Islamist terrorism is biggest test for Germany
German Chancellor Angela Merkel poses for photographs after the television recording of her annual New Year's speech at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, December 30, 2016. Islamist terrorism is the biggest test facing Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday in a New Year's address to the nation, and she vowed to introduce laws that improve security after a deadly attack before Christmas in Berlin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Germans bad people? (Dec '14)
|4 hr
|michael
|30
|Poland should return Prussia and Silesia to Ger... (Feb '12)
|7 hr
|John
|4
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|8 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|37
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Fri
|mark sanders
|1,506
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Berliners Challenge Dismissal of Polish Cultura...
|Dec 13
|PolakPotrafi
|5
|In Germany, a lesson in good intentions
|Dec 9
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC