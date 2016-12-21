Italian Police Didna t Realize Man Was Berlin Terror Attack Suspect Before Shootout
The two Italian police officers who confronted and then shot and killed a man outside a closed train station in suburban Milan early Friday did not realize initially that he was the man suspected of driving a truck through a Christmas market in Berlin, which killed 12 and injured dozens, Milan police said. Anis Amri, a 24-year-old Tunisian was near a train station in the Sesto San Giovani area at about 3 a.m. when he was approached by two officers, police said.
