In strong attack on Israel, German fo...

In strong attack on Israel, German foreign minister says settlements jeopardize peace

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

In a statement issued to Germany's largest circulation daily, Bild, after the UN resolution, the Foreign Ministry claimed that "a democratic Israel is only achievable through a two-state-solution." German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, a staunch proponent of the Iran nuclear deal, has slammed Israel in a series of tweets and statements since last Friday's Security Council resolution condemning Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) 10 hr mark sanders 1,506
Poland should return Prussia and Silesia to Ger... (Feb '12) Thu ChrisFuchs 3
News Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc... Dec 23 PolakPotrafi 35
Are Germans bad people? (Dec '14) Dec 19 george p 27
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Berliners Challenge Dismissal of Polish Cultura... Dec 13 PolakPotrafi 5
News In Germany, a lesson in good intentions Dec 9 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,790 • Total comments across all topics: 277,458,230

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC