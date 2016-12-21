How the "Trump Effect" Could Undermin...

How the "Trump Effect" Could Undermine Germany's Clean Energy Revolution

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Mother Jones

Germany has long been a clean energy pioneer. Despite the fact that the sun hardly shines there, the country was the world leader in installed solar capacity until it was finally overtaken last year by China, a vastly larger and sunnier country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mother Jones.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) 43 min mark sanders 1,506
Poland should return Prussia and Silesia to Ger... (Feb '12) 19 hr ChrisFuchs 3
News Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc... Dec 23 PolakPotrafi 35
Are Germans bad people? (Dec '14) Dec 19 george p 27
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Berliners Challenge Dismissal of Polish Cultura... Dec 13 PolakPotrafi 5
News In Germany, a lesson in good intentions Dec 9 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,951 • Total comments across all topics: 277,447,593

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC