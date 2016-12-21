How the "Trump Effect" Could Undermine Germany's Clean Energy Revolution
Germany has long been a clean energy pioneer. Despite the fact that the sun hardly shines there, the country was the world leader in installed solar capacity until it was finally overtaken last year by China, a vastly larger and sunnier country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mother Jones.
Comments
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|43 min
|mark sanders
|1,506
|Poland should return Prussia and Silesia to Ger... (Feb '12)
|19 hr
|ChrisFuchs
|3
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|Dec 23
|PolakPotrafi
|35
|Are Germans bad people? (Dec '14)
|Dec 19
|george p
|27
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Berliners Challenge Dismissal of Polish Cultura...
|Dec 13
|PolakPotrafi
|5
|In Germany, a lesson in good intentions
|Dec 9
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC