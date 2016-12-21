Grandparents who help care for grandc...

Grandparents who help care for grandchildren live longer than other seniors

Having full-time custody of grandchildren can have a negative effect on health, but occasional helping can be beneficial for seniors, the researchers write in the journal Evolution and Human Behavior. "Having no contact with grandchildren at all can negatively impact the health of grandparents," said lead author Sonja Hilbrand, doctoral student in the department of psychology at the University of Basel in Switzerland.

