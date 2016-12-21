Grandparents who help care for grandchildren live longer than other seniors
Having full-time custody of grandchildren can have a negative effect on health, but occasional helping can be beneficial for seniors, the researchers write in the journal Evolution and Human Behavior. "Having no contact with grandchildren at all can negatively impact the health of grandparents," said lead author Sonja Hilbrand, doctoral student in the department of psychology at the University of Basel in Switzerland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|8 hr
|George
|38
|Are Germans bad people? (Dec '14)
|16 hr
|michael
|30
|Poland should return Prussia and Silesia to Ger... (Feb '12)
|18 hr
|John
|4
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Fri
|mark sanders
|1,506
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Berliners Challenge Dismissal of Polish Cultura...
|Dec 13
|PolakPotrafi
|5
|In Germany, a lesson in good intentions
|Dec 9
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC