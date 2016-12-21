Global shares meander; will Santa bring Dow 20,000?
A man uses a mobile phone in front of an electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. Shares were meandering in thin trading Thursday in Asia, as investors wound down ahead of the holidays.
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|7 hr
|andy
|1,502
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|Fri
|PolakPotrafi
|35
|Are Germans bad people? (Dec '14)
|Dec 19
|george p
|27
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Berliners Challenge Dismissal of Polish Cultura...
|Dec 13
|PolakPotrafi
|5
|In Germany, a lesson in good intentions
|Dec 9
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Recently Arrived Migrant Arrested After Rape an...
|Dec 8
|jsestanoseutoba
|1
