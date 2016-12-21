Germany 'relieved' Berlin attack suspect killed in Italy: Ministry

Germany said it was "relieved" by reports from Italian authorities that the prime suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack was shot dead by Milan police Friday, and thanked Rome. Workers place concrete barriers outside the Christmas market at Breitscheid square in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2016, following an attack by a truck which ploughed through a crowd at the market on Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.