Germany committing suicide?

10 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

In the aftermath of the truck terrorist attack in Berlin last week that claimed 12 lives, question marks are mounting as to the German people's will to defeat Muslim terrorism University of Paris Professor Dr. Guy Millire, author of 27 books on France and Europe, writes this week that German Chancellor Angela Merkel placed white roses at the scene of the attack, together with thousands of other Germans but that "anger and the will to combat the threat remained largely absent." Nothing better describes the present state of Germany," Dr. Millire writes for the Breakstone Institute, than the reaction of the family of 19-year-old Maria Landenburger who was murdered by a Muslim refugee.

