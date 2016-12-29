Germany: Chemical Odors Lead Police to Failed Alchemist
A German landlady's concerns about suspicious chemical odors from her tenant's apartment led police to a man who was trying unsuccessfully to extract gold from old cellphone and computer circuit boards. The woman went to police in Braubach, near the western city of Koblenz, on Wednesday, concerned that she hadn't seen her 28-year-old tenant for some time.
