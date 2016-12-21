German police screen hundreds of Nort...

German police screen hundreds of North Africans at Cologne station

Read more: Reuters

German police said they screened hundreds of North Africans on New Year's Eve at the main railway station in the western city of Cologne, where hundreds of women were sexually assaulted and robbed during celebrations a year ago. Last year's attacks in Cologne, where police said the suspects were mainly of North African and Arab appearance, fueled criticism of Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to allow over a million asylum seekers into Germany in 2015 and 2016.

Germany

