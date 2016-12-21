Fears of New Year's terror attack grow as armed police hit UK streets ...

Fears of New Year's terror attack gro...

New Year's Eve parties are set to be held across the country with a record number of police on high alert. The heightened tension comes as Berlin became the victim of a terror attack as a truck crashed into a Christmas market, killing 12. Throughout Britain there are feared to be around 100 radicalised would-be attackers, many of whom have seen war in Syria or Iraq.

