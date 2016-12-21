Fears of New Year's terror attack grow as armed police hit UK streets ...
New Year's Eve parties are set to be held across the country with a record number of police on high alert. The heightened tension comes as Berlin became the victim of a terror attack as a truck crashed into a Christmas market, killing 12. Throughout Britain there are feared to be around 100 radicalised would-be attackers, many of whom have seen war in Syria or Iraq.
