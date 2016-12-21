European cities ramp up security for ...

European cities ramp up security for New Year after Berlin attack

Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

European capitals tightened security on Friday ahead of New Year's celebrations, erecting concrete barriers in city centres and boosting police numbers after the Islamic State attack in Berlin last week that killed 12 people. In the German capital, police closed the Pariser Platz square in front of the Brandenburg Gate and prepared to deploy 1,700 extra officers, many along a party strip where armoured cars will flank concrete barriers blocking off the area.

