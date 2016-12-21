European cities ramp up security for New Year after Berlin attack
European capitals tightened security on Friday ahead of New Year's celebrations, erecting concrete barriers in city centres and boosting police numbers after the Islamic State attack in Berlin last week that killed 12 people. In the German capital, police closed the Pariser Platz square in front of the Brandenburg Gate and prepared to deploy 1,700 extra officers, many along a party strip where armoured cars will flank concrete barriers blocking off the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Germans bad people? (Dec '14)
|2 hr
|michael
|30
|Poland should return Prussia and Silesia to Ger... (Feb '12)
|4 hr
|John
|4
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|6 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|37
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Fri
|mark sanders
|1,506
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Berliners Challenge Dismissal of Polish Cultura...
|Dec 13
|PolakPotrafi
|5
|In Germany, a lesson in good intentions
|Dec 9
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC