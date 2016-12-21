EU voters upset but say no inclinatio...

EU voters upset but say no inclination to follow Brexit: poll

Participants hold a British Union flag and an EU flag during a pro-EU referendum event at Parliament Square in London, Britain June 19, 2016. European Union voters in France, Germany, Italy and Greece think their countries are heading in the wrong direction but there is not yet any Europe-wide inclination to follow Britain toward exiting the bloc, according to a poll published on Thursday.

