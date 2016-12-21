Dressing as a Nazi isn't controversial in Asia
OCTOBER 11: Toy soldiers in Nazi uniforms stand on display in an exhibit of military-inspired toys at the new Bundeswehr Military History Museum during a press day on October 11, 2011 in Dresden, Germany. The museum, redesigned by star architect Daniel Libeskind, traces Germany military history from 1300 to the present, including during the Nazi period and the Cold War, and also examines the influence of the military on popular culture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|38 min
|Pigoff
|1,505
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|Dec 23
|PolakPotrafi
|35
|Are Germans bad people? (Dec '14)
|Dec 19
|george p
|27
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Berliners Challenge Dismissal of Polish Cultura...
|Dec 13
|PolakPotrafi
|5
|In Germany, a lesson in good intentions
|Dec 9
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Recently Arrived Migrant Arrested After Rape an...
|Dec 8
|jsestanoseutoba
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC