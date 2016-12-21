Cologne bans New Year far-right demo, to use vehicle blocks
In this Dec. 31, 2015 file picture, persons gather at the Cologne, Germany, main station. Police in Cologne have banned a far-right demonstration on New Year's Eve 2016 as they work to prevent a repeat of last year's disorder and say they'll put obstacles in place to prevent anyone driving into crowds.
