Cologne bans New Year far-right demo,...

Cologne bans New Year far-right demo, to use vehicle blocks

12 hrs ago

In this Dec. 31, 2015 file picture, persons gather at the Cologne, Germany, main station. Police in Cologne have banned a far-right demonstration on New Year's Eve 2016 as they work to prevent a repeat of last year's disorder and say they'll put obstacles in place to prevent anyone driving into crowds.

Germany

