Christmas market at the townhallplace...

Christmas market at the townhallplace, Augsburg, Swabia, Bavaria, Germany

22 hrs ago

Christmas market at the townhallplace, Augsburg, Swabia, Bavaria, Germany. More than 54,000 people in the southern German city of Augsburg must leave their homes Christmas morning while authorities defuse a giant 1.8-ton aerial bomb from World War II.

Germany

