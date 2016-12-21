Christmas market at the townhallplace, Augsburg, Swabia, Bavaria, Germany
Christmas market at the townhallplace, Augsburg, Swabia, Bavaria, Germany. More than 54,000 people in the southern German city of Augsburg must leave their homes Christmas morning while authorities defuse a giant 1.8-ton aerial bomb from World War II.
