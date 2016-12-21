Berlin truck crash: 12 dead, 48 injured in - apparent terror attack'19 min ago
There are 5 comments on the India.com story from Monday Dec 19, titled Berlin truck crash: 12 dead, 48 injured in - apparent terror attack'19 min ago. In it, India.com reports that:
Berlin, Dec 20: In Berlin, Germany, a truck crashed into a busy Christmas market killing at least 12 people and wounding 48 more in what appeared to have been a terrorist attack. As per the reports, the man, who was found dead inside the truck, wasn't driving the truck.
Perleberg, Germany
#1 Wednesday Dec 21
Oh Germany! A great nation what happened? 💔 such people needs to be well controlled at every given time deucthland!!! Please wake up 👆 take a good look at the people entering into your country do not allow such people to destroy this great nation my heart ❤ is broken can't believe this!!.
#2 Wednesday
PLEASE keep all those Muslims in Germany.
Muslims are wonderful people who contribute much to the German economy. You must keep them in Germany so you keep the competitive edge over the USA.
Obama loves your leader so you must keep all the Muslims in Germany.
The attack with the truck was nothing but workplace violence. It had nothing to do with terrorism, Obama said. Merkle agrees with Obama and both of them are very smart.
#3 Yesterday
Obama will say the terrorist could be his son!
Regina, Canada
#4 22 hrs ago
Thank crazy Angela for the deaths in Berlin.
#7 18 hrs ago
AND to top it off the mass murderer managed to exit Germany, enter France, exit France, enter Italy.
ALL without being caught. How bad does a bad guy need to be before he is caught?
The EU is really phocked up, no question about it. AND they are welcoming MORE terrorists into the EU.
Stupid can't be fixed, proof.
