Berlin truck crash: 12 dead, 48 injur...

Berlin truck crash: 12 dead, 48 injured in - apparent terror attack'19 min ago

There are 5 comments on the India.com story from Monday Dec 19, titled Berlin truck crash: 12 dead, 48 injured in - apparent terror attack'19 min ago. In it, India.com reports that:

Berlin, Dec 20: In Berlin, Germany, a truck crashed into a busy Christmas market killing at least 12 people and wounding 48 more in what appeared to have been a terrorist attack. As per the reports, the man, who was found dead inside the truck, wasn't driving the truck.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Tetuh sylvenus abang

Perleberg, Germany

#1 Wednesday Dec 21
Oh Germany! A great nation what happened? &#128148; such people needs to be well controlled at every given time deucthland!!! Please wake up &#128070; take a good look at the people entering into your country do not allow such people to destroy this great nation my heart &#10084; is broken can't believe this!!.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fear ISIS

Minneapolis, MN

#2 Wednesday
PLEASE keep all those Muslims in Germany.

Muslims are wonderful people who contribute much to the German economy. You must keep them in Germany so you keep the competitive edge over the USA.

Obama loves your leader so you must keep all the Muslims in Germany.

The attack with the truck was nothing but workplace violence. It had nothing to do with terrorism, Obama said. Merkle agrees with Obama and both of them are very smart.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Allepo HISTORY

Minneapolis, MN

#3 Yesterday
Obama will say the terrorist could be his son!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
CRazy Angela

Regina, Canada

#4 22 hrs ago
Thank crazy Angela for the deaths in Berlin.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Allepo finally HISTORY

Hopkins, MN

#7 18 hrs ago
AND to top it off the mass murderer managed to exit Germany, enter France, exit France, enter Italy.

ALL without being caught. How bad does a bad guy need to be before he is caught?

The EU is really phocked up, no question about it. AND they are welcoming MORE terrorists into the EU.

Stupid can't be fixed, proof.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc... Fri PolakPotrafi 35
Are Germans bad people? (Dec '14) Dec 19 george p 27
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Berliners Challenge Dismissal of Polish Cultura... Dec 13 PolakPotrafi 5
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Dec 9 Bob vaupel 1,500
News In Germany, a lesson in good intentions Dec 9 PolakPotrafi 1
News Recently Arrived Migrant Arrested After Rape an... Dec 8 jsestanoseutoba 1
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,885 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,572

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC