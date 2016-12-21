Berlin-style terror attack in Ireland...

Berlin-style terror attack in Ireland 'cannot be ruled out', Enda Kenny warns

Read more: Independent.ie

Asked whether Ireland could be similarly targeted, Mr Kenny said bigger security and police forces in other countries had failed to prevent the likes of the Berlin atrocity or the almost identical attack on Bastille Day in Nice. "But we like to think that in this country people are vigilant, that we are careful and we will do everything we can to protect our citizens."

Germany

