Berlin-style terror attack in Ireland 'cannot be ruled out', Enda Kenny warns
Asked whether Ireland could be similarly targeted, Mr Kenny said bigger security and police forces in other countries had failed to prevent the likes of the Berlin atrocity or the almost identical attack on Bastille Day in Nice. "But we like to think that in this country people are vigilant, that we are careful and we will do everything we can to protect our citizens."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|7 hr
|andy
|1,502
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|Fri
|PolakPotrafi
|35
|Are Germans bad people? (Dec '14)
|Dec 19
|george p
|27
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Berliners Challenge Dismissal of Polish Cultura...
|Dec 13
|PolakPotrafi
|5
|In Germany, a lesson in good intentions
|Dec 9
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Recently Arrived Migrant Arrested After Rape an...
|Dec 8
|jsestanoseutoba
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC