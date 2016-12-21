Berlin attack prompts high security in US cities for holiday
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says police are reinforcing various Christmas market lo... . FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2016 file photo, visitors make photos with New York City Police as they patrol near the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Germany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|Fri
|PolakPotrafi
|35
|Are Germans bad people? (Dec '14)
|Dec 19
|george p
|27
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Berliners Challenge Dismissal of Polish Cultura...
|Dec 13
|PolakPotrafi
|5
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|Dec 9
|Bob vaupel
|1,500
|In Germany, a lesson in good intentions
|Dec 9
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Recently Arrived Migrant Arrested After Rape an...
|Dec 8
|jsestanoseutoba
|1
Find what you want!
Search Germany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC