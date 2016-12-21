Berlin attack exposes a deportation p...

Berlin attack exposes a deportation problem

The story of Anis Amri, the man who committed the Dec. 19 terror attack in Berlin and was killed Friday in a police shootout in Italy, shows clearly that Europe, and Germany in particular, isn't letting in too many migrants - it's kicking out too few. Amri, with a history of violence, drug-dealing and other crimes, including a truck theft, left Tunisia in 2011, during the country's Arab Spring revolution.

Germany

