Barnwell native narrowly misses Berli...

Barnwell native narrowly misses Berlin, Germany terrorist attack

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: People Sentinel

Lindsay Owens, pictured here with her three daughters, had visited a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany just minutes before a terrorist attack left 12 people dead and 48 others injured. Renee and Roger Owens' oldest daughter Lindsay is stationed overseas with the U.S. Air Force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at People Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) 20 hr mark sanders 1,506
Poland should return Prussia and Silesia to Ger... (Feb '12) Thu ChrisFuchs 3
News Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc... Dec 23 PolakPotrafi 35
Are Germans bad people? (Dec '14) Dec 19 george p 27
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Berliners Challenge Dismissal of Polish Cultura... Dec 13 PolakPotrafi 5
News In Germany, a lesson in good intentions Dec 9 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,575 • Total comments across all topics: 277,471,645

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC