Barnwell native narrowly misses Berlin, Germany terrorist attack
Lindsay Owens, pictured here with her three daughters, had visited a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany just minutes before a terrorist attack left 12 people dead and 48 others injured. Renee and Roger Owens' oldest daughter Lindsay is stationed overseas with the U.S. Air Force.
