Allan Williams, The Beatles' first ma...

Allan Williams, The Beatles' first manager, dies

16 hrs ago Read more: YourErie

Allan Williams, the club owner and promoter widely credited with the discovery of The Beatles, has died. The music impresario, who also supported the group through their earliest years, was 86. Active on the Liverpudlian music scene for decades after his association with the pop group ended, his passing was confirmed by The Jacarenda -- a club he once owned and at which The Beatles played some of their earliest gigs.

Germany

