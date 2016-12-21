A German comedy is the international ...

A German comedy is the international sensation of 2016

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Northern Michigan News

"Make sure they know to play it loud," the filmmaker Maren Ade advises ahead of a screening of her film, "Toni Erdmann." Since its rollicking debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May, "Toni Erdmann" has been the unlikely rock star of the international film festival scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Germany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) Dec 25 Randal Jackson 1,503
News Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc... Dec 23 PolakPotrafi 35
Are Germans bad people? (Dec '14) Dec 19 george p 27
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Berliners Challenge Dismissal of Polish Cultura... Dec 13 PolakPotrafi 5
News In Germany, a lesson in good intentions Dec 9 PolakPotrafi 1
News Recently Arrived Migrant Arrested After Rape an... Dec 8 jsestanoseutoba 1
See all Germany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Germany Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Germany

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,869 • Total comments across all topics: 277,381,022

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC