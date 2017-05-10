World Bank predicts 2.7 percent growth for Armenia in 2017

YEREVAN, May 12. /ARKA/. Economic growth in Europe and Central Asia will accelerate slightly in 2017, following the stabilization of oil prices, benefiting the eastern half of the region, and a continued recovery in the western half of the region, according to the latest ECA Economic Update, Trade in Transition report, launched today in Tbilisi, Georgia.

