Turkey's Ziraat Bank launches new operation in Georgia

Turkey's state-run Ziraat Bank will offer services in neighboring Georgia under a new institution called JSC Ziraat Bank Georgia, it announced on May 2. Ziraat Bank, which had maintained operations in Georgia from offices in Tbilisi, Marneuli and Batumi since 1998, aims to expand its branch network and become a local bank. It also aims to improve foreign trade between Turkey and Georgia, applying Turkey's banking experience in the Caucasian country, a company statement read.

