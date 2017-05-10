Transgender In Tbilisi: Maria's Story

Transgender In Tbilisi: Maria's Story

Wednesday May 17

Georgia is one the few post-Soviet countries that bans discrimination against gay and transgender people -- but members of the LGBT community still face frequent harassment and violence. Ahead of the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, observed on May 17, RFE/RL filmed this profile of Maria, a transgender woman who confronts bigotry every day on the streets of Tbilisi.

Chicago, IL

