Transgender In Tbilisi: Maria's Story
Georgia is one the few post-Soviet countries that bans discrimination against gay and transgender people -- but members of the LGBT community still face frequent harassment and violence. Ahead of the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, observed on May 17, RFE/RL filmed this profile of Maria, a transgender woman who confronts bigotry every day on the streets of Tbilisi.
