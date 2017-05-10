The Power of Print Is Strong on the S...

The Power of Print Is Strong on the Streets of Tbilisi

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The New York Observer

No fashion week would be complete without a peek at the street style, so before Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Tbilisi comes to a wrap, take a look at what the fashion set is wearing to and from the shows. Embracing the warm spring weather, showgoers donned a healthy dose of floral, but mixed it up with cutting accessories, including a black and white corset.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16) Mar '17 About time 11
News EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia Dec '16 Parden Pard 1
News Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against... Dec '16 George 4
News Vladimir Mayakovsky (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06) Sep '16 Tn clm 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,322 • Total comments across all topics: 280,918,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC