Tbilisi: Georgia, Turkey, Azerbaijan ...

Tbilisi: Georgia, Turkey, Azerbaijan to ink defence cooperation deal

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Groong

Rezonansi, Georgia May 12 2017 Georgia, Turkey, Azerbaijan to ink defence cooperation deal [Groong note: The below is translated from Georgian] Possible future tripartite cooperation the field of defence between Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan has been seen by military analyst Vakhtang Maisaia as s a counterweight to the Russian-Armenian alliance, which will probably be joined by Iran too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16) Mar '17 About time 11
News EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia Dec '16 Parden Pard 1
News Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against... Dec '16 George 4
News Vladimir Mayakovsky (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06) Sep '16 Tn clm 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,375 • Total comments across all topics: 281,013,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC