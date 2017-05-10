Tbilisi: Georgia, Turkey, Azerbaijan to ink defence cooperation deal

Rezonansi, Georgia May 12 2017 Georgia, Turkey, Azerbaijan to ink defence cooperation deal [Groong note: The below is translated from Georgian] Possible future tripartite cooperation the field of defence between Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan has been seen by military analyst Vakhtang Maisaia as s a counterweight to the Russian-Armenian alliance, which will probably be joined by Iran too.

