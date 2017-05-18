Supporters Of 'Family Holiness' March In Tbilisi On Day Against Homophobia
Thousands of antigay activists, including Georgian Orthodox priests, marched in Tbilisi on May 17, the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, And Biphobia. The activists, some holding Orthodox Christian icons or Georgian flags, were marking the Day of Unity and Holiness of the Family -- an event established by Georgian Orthodox Patriarch Ilia II in 2014 to counter the International Day Against Homophobia.
