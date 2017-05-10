Saakashvili Gearing Up for Third Poli...

Saakashvili Gearing Up for Third Political Act

Wednesday May 10

A EurasiaNet Interview with Mikheil Saakashvili Talking to Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia and erstwhile governor of Ukraine's Odessa Region, it is clear he is working on a script for the third act of his personal political drama. In an interview with EurasiaNet.org, conducted by Kyiv-based correspondent Natalia Gryvnyak, Saakashvili discussed recent developments in Ukraine, Georgia and Russia, and the significance of Donald Trump's presidency for Eurasia.

Chicago, IL

