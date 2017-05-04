Report: majority of Eastern Europea s...

Report: majority of Eastern Europea s Catholics opposing admitting Syrian refugees

2 hrs ago Read more: Catholic World News

Atheists are more likely than Catholics to oppose admitting any Syrian refugees, and even 36% of Muslims in these countries oppose admitting any Syrian refugees. 38% of Christians, 44% of Muslims, and 32% of atheists believe that their countries should accept a limited number of Syrian refugees, according to the report.

Chicago, IL

