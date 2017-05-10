Regional Energy Summit kicks off in G...

Regional Energy Summit kicks off in Georgian capital

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Regional Energy Summit kicked off in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, with the officials set to discuss regional energy infrastructure to promote trade and safe supply of electricity. Georgia's minister of energy Kakha Kaladze opened the event, noting that the latter continues the trans-border energy trade summit and last year's events.

