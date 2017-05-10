Regional Energy Summit kicks off in Georgian capital
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Regional Energy Summit kicked off in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, with the officials set to discuss regional energy infrastructure to promote trade and safe supply of electricity. Georgia's minister of energy Kakha Kaladze opened the event, noting that the latter continues the trans-border energy trade summit and last year's events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|11
|EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia
|Dec '16
|Parden Pard
|1
|Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against...
|Dec '16
|George
|4
|Vladimir Mayakovsky (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Tn clm
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC