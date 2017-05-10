President: BTK railway to be ready wi...

President: BTK railway to be ready within few months

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which is an important part of the Silk Road, will be commissioned within few months, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The President announced about this at an opening ceremony of the forum "One Belt, One Road" in Beijing on May 14. "I believe that the initiative of the new Silk Road will go down in history.

