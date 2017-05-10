Minister highlights Azerbaijan's role in ensuring Georgia's energy security
Azerbaijan plays an important role in ensuring Georgia's energy security, First Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze said on May 25. "We today depend on Azerbaijani gas. Currently, Georgia purchases gas from only Azerbaijan.
