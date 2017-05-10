Minister highlights Azerbaijan's role...

Minister highlights Azerbaijan's role in ensuring Georgia's energy security

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Today.Az

Azerbaijan plays an important role in ensuring Georgia's energy security, First Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze said on May 25. "We today depend on Azerbaijani gas. Currently, Georgia purchases gas from only Azerbaijan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16) Mar '17 About time 11
News EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia Dec '16 Parden Pard 1
News Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against... Dec '16 George 4
News Vladimir Mayakovsky (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06) Sep '16 Tn clm 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,280,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC