Market Report: Homeserve hits record high

Emergency repairs firm Homeserve hit an all-time high yesterday after beating expectations with a 24 per cent surge in revenues for the year ended March 31. The FTSE 250 firm added A 234.5million to its value, leading the pack in a strong day of results for medium-sized companies. Turnover rose to A 785million from last year's A 633.2million, while profits rose 20 per cent to A 104.7million.

