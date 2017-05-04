Is GUAM Making a Comeback?

Prime ministers of Georgia, Ukraine, and Moldova, and the deputy prime minister of Azerbaijan, attend the GUAM Business Forum in Kyiv on March 27. During the March meeting, the GUAM group of nations appeared to try to move away from its former anti-Russian stance and embrace a more economic agenda. With its first high-level meeting since 2008, the GUAM group of nations - Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, and Moldova - is apparently trying to make a comeback.

Chicago, IL

