Iran: No report on offensive treatmen...

Iran: No report on offensive treatment of Iranian women in Georgia

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector No report has been received so far about any offensive treatment of Iranian female tourists at Tbilisi Airport, Hassan Qashqavi, the Islamic Republic's deputy foreign minister for consular, parliamentary and expatriates affairs, said. Iran's Embassy in Tbilisi has not received any information regarding the issue, Qashqavi said, ICANA news agency reported May 1. Earlier on April 18, Vali Dadashi, an Iranian MP, claimed that Tbilisi Airport security forces forced a female Muslim Iranian passenger to remove her hijab for frisking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16) Mar '17 About time 11
News EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia Dec '16 Parden Pard 1
News Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against... Dec '16 George 4
News Vladimir Mayakovsky (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06) Sep '16 Tn clm 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,638 • Total comments across all topics: 280,755,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC