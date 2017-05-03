Iran: No report on offensive treatment of Iranian women in Georgia

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector No report has been received so far about any offensive treatment of Iranian female tourists at Tbilisi Airport, Hassan Qashqavi, the Islamic Republic's deputy foreign minister for consular, parliamentary and expatriates affairs, said. Iran's Embassy in Tbilisi has not received any information regarding the issue, Qashqavi said, ICANA news agency reported May 1. Earlier on April 18, Vali Dadashi, an Iranian MP, claimed that Tbilisi Airport security forces forced a female Muslim Iranian passenger to remove her hijab for frisking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.