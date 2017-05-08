'If war breaks out again, I will go' ...

'If war breaks out again, I will go' - the...

Despite the Georgia's attempts to better integrate and include ethnic minorities, young ethnic Armenians and Azerbaijanis in the country are becoming more politically invested in the affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan than in their Georgian homeland. 'If war breaks out again, I will go [to war].

