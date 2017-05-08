Georgian PM: Trump Offers 'Full Support' In Standoff With Russia Over Breakaway Regions
Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili's office said that U.S. President Donald Trump expressed Washington's "full support of Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity" during a May 8 meeting at the White House. Tbilisi continues to be locked in a standoff with Russia over Georgia's Moscow-backed breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
