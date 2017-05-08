Georgian PM: Trump Offers 'Full Suppo...

Georgian PM: Trump Offers 'Full Support' In Standoff With Russia Over Breakaway Regions

17 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili's office said that U.S. President Donald Trump expressed Washington's "full support of Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity" during a May 8 meeting at the White House. Tbilisi continues to be locked in a standoff with Russia over Georgia's Moscow-backed breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Chicago, IL

