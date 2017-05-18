Georgian Opposition Demands Referendu...

Georgian Opposition Demands Referendum On Proposed Constitutional Amendments

Tuesday May 16 Read more: Weekday Magazine

Broad public discussion of a series of amendments to the Georgian constitution drafted by a commission dominated by the ruling Georgian Dream party is currently under way. The planned changes include abolishing direct elections for president, and fine-tuning the electoral system in a way that would benefit whichever party garners the largest number of votes.

Chicago, IL

