Georgian Foreign Ministry Draws Line Under Criticism of EU Envoy

Herbert Salber, the EU special representative for the South Caucasus, reportedly congratulating South Ossetia's de facto leader on the "recent elections" that he won and "the very important post" he now occupies. Tbilisi condemns any effort to drive a wedge between it and the European Union -- that was the message that emerged from a meeting on May 19 between Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Davit Dondua and Ambassador Herbert Salber, the EU special representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia.

