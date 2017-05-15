Georgia should create financing opportunities other than banks - WB

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Georgia should create financing opportunities other than banks, according to the World Bank's 'Trade in Transition' Europe and Central Asia Economic Update made public by Hans Timmer, WB's chief economist for Europe and Central Asia, during a video conference in Tbilisi, Georgia May 11. "I am not sure that a lot of credit supply at the moment is the most important mechanism. It is important to create other financing opportunities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.